Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) EVP Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) EVP Mark Eisner sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $20,524.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $204,828.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Price Performance

FibroGen stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after buying an additional 69,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,472,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,973,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.