Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells 42,988 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $114,348.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matterport Trading Up 8.4 %

MTTR stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Matterport Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

