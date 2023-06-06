Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells 42,988 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $114,348.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matterport Trading Up 8.4 %
MTTR stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Matterport
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.