Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Sells 51,575 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,910.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

Matterport Trading Up 8.4 %

Matterport stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.