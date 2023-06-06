Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Sells 51,575 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,910.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.
Matterport Trading Up 8.4 %
Matterport stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.