Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) EVP Sells 5,890 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $270,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.