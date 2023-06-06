Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Sells 5,267 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

See Also

