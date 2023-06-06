Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells 1,614 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $97,517.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $288,445.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after buying an additional 444,022 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

