Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $197.75

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$197.75 and traded as high as C$201.01. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$198.30, with a volume of 350,190 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.33.
Intact Financial Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$199.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$197.75. The firm has a market cap of C$34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Intact Financial Dividend Announcement
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Featured Articles
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.