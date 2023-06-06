Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Interactive Strength Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRNR opened at $4.90 on Monday. Interactive Strength has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
Insider Activity at Interactive Strength
In related news, major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 12,300 shares of Interactive Strength stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,640,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,165.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 101,640 shares of company stock valued at $625,482.
Interactive Strength Company Profile
Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interactive Strength (TRNR)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.