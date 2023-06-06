Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Strength Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRNR opened at $4.90 on Monday. Interactive Strength has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Insider Activity at Interactive Strength

In related news, major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 12,300 shares of Interactive Strength stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,640,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,165.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 101,640 shares of company stock valued at $625,482.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

