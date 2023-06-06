International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.58.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 215 ($2.67) in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

