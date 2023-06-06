International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Stock Price Down 0.3%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.77. 11,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Get International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDME. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 146,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter.

About International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.