International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 2%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 9,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

International Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

