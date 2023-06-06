Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The company had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $1,802,375.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,772,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $370,557.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,852.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $1,802,375.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at $48,772,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,078 shares of company stock worth $5,831,627. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

