Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 22 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

