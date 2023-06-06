Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 22 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
