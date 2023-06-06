iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 167 ($2.08) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.40 million, a PE ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 0.51. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.49).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

