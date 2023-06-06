Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Ion Beam Applications Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

