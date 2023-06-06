IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells $51,789.96 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,779.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

