IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CTO Sells $46,466.84 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,261,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IONQ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.87. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

