IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski Sells 7,884 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $82,939.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE IONQ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.87. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $37,753,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,448,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IonQ by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

