IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Christopher Monroe Sells 2,680 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.87. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

