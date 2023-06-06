IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.07.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
IQVIA Stock Up 1.3 %
IQV opened at $204.01 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day moving average of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
