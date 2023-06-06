IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

IQV opened at $204.01 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day moving average of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

