iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,712 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iRobot were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in iRobot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iRobot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iRobot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

