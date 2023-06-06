iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,299 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after purchasing an additional 674,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

