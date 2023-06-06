iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

