iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Shares Down 5.2%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. 26,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 26,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.93.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 95.03%.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
