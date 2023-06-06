iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Shares Down 5.2%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. 26,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 26,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

iSpecimen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 95.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iSpecimen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.