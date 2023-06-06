IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.91. 4,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IWG from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 190 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

IWG Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

About IWG

IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

