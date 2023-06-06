IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

IX Acquisition Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IX Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in IX Acquisition by 13.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in IX Acquisition by 3,836.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the period.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

