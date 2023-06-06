James Blackie Sells 8,711 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $68,207.13. Following the sale, the executive now owns 385,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,750.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $135,633.03.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ON24 Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 663,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,721,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

