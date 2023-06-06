Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Neena M. Patil Sells 1,600 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.35 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

