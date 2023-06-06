Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Neena M. Patil Sells 1,600 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.35 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

