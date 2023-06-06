Jefferies Financial Group Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.32.

DKNG opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,919,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,342,584. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

