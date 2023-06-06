JMP Securities Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $31.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.32.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,919,735 shares of company stock worth $42,342,584 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

