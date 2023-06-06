John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $165,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

