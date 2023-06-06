JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group set a £119 ($147.94) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($157.88) to £119 ($147.94) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.32 ($148.33).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £117.48 ($146.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,813.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,399 ($116.84) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($154.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of £117.85 and a 200 day moving average of £113.57.

Insider Activity

About AstraZeneca

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($145.46) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($290,924.91). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

