Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,116,799,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

