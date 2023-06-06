K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.23

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.23 and traded as high as C$32.00. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$31.96, with a volume of 10,152 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.23. The stock has a market cap of C$344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.09 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.2920211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

