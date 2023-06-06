Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 4.3%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 328,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,338,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.98.

About Kavango Resources

(Get Rating)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project consists of 15 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 8,323 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 5,065 square kilometers located in northeast Botswana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.