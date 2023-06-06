Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Trading Down 25%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Key Energy Services Stock Down 25.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services. The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

