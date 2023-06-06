KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.