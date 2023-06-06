Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $525.03 and last traded at $515.66. 2,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.55.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Keyence in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.51 and its 200 day moving average is $446.52.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

