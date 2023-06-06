Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski Sells 3,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Kirby by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

