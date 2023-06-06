kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Trading Down 1.1%

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.67. Approximately 717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.10.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

