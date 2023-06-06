Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Shares Up 1.2%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $40.50. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

(Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.