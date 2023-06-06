Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Trading Up 0.8%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. 119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Krones Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01.

Krones Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.