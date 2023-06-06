L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.32

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $13.83. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 13,368 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L.B. Foster news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $238,893.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,303,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,252.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

