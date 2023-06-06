La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

