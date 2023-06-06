Lakeside Advisors INC. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 22.8% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.72.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $338.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average of $268.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

