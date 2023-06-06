Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Trading Up 11.8%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 48,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 30,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.