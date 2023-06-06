Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Trading Up 11.8%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 48,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 30,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
Landos Biopharma Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.