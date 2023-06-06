LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Trading Down 26.9%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 26.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 2,138,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 381,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Down 26.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

