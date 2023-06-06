Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Shares Down 0.4%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 10,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 31,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAY. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,476,000.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Company Profile

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

