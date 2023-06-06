Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Down 4.7%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.63 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.09). Approximately 486,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 424,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.71.

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

