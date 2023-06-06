Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Life Storage by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 25.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 111.37%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

